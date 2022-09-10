Calixto Global Investors LP Has $35.83 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Calixto Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,484 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up approximately 23.9% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Calixto Global Investors LP owned about 0.51% of Smartsheet worth $35,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 129.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after buying an additional 125,517 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Smartsheet Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $37.76 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.