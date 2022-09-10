Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Decreased by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,588 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 0.6% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,439,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.77 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.