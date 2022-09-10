Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

Canada Goose Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $19.09. 2,406,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,544. Canada Goose has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

