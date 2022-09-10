Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.
Canada Goose Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $19.09. 2,406,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,544. Canada Goose has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.