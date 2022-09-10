Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

In other news, COO Ravi Venkatesan bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,583 shares in the company, valued at $390,021.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cantaloupe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

