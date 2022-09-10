CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CareMax to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

CareMax Price Performance

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CareMax has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $592.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 441.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 1,732,736 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 21.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after buying an additional 1,522,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after buying an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 282.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 711,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 345.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

