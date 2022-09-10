CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

CargoX (CXO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $47.90 million and approximately $1,759.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

