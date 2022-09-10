Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $167.01 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. Casper has a total market cap of $167.01 million and $4.89 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00791493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 11,136,081,675 coins and its circulating supply is 5,986,708,861 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.