Caspian Hits Market Cap of $429,185.16 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $429,185.16 and $3,194.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Caspian

Caspian is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech/?utm_source=cryptocompare.

Caspian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

