Cederberg Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,499,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,145,000. Pinduoduo accounts for about 15.0% of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cederberg Capital Ltd owned about 0.12% of Pinduoduo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 73.3% during the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $802,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,213,000 after purchasing an additional 240,235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,738,000 after buying an additional 1,064,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,238,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,566,400. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.61. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

