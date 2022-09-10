Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLBT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $4.57 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $861.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 53.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,869 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 129,244 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 303.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 1,727,379 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,202,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 68,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $5,209,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.