Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $123,551.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00068108 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005546 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00076920 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,933,238 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

