Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Sold by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. cut its position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,595 shares during the period. Central Puerto makes up 4.9% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEPU. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,978,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CEPU opened at $4.85 on Friday. Central Puerto S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $730.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

About Central Puerto

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

