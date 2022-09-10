Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

CVCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

