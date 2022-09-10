CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %

CEU opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$640.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$3.11.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Insiders acquired 62,972 shares of company stock valued at $152,988 over the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

