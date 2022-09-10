ChainX Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and $331,152.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,536.85 or 0.99994730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036582 BTC.

ChainX Profile

PCX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ChainX

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

