Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.48 and traded as high as C$4.57. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 222,998 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIA shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$279.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

