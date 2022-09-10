ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,900 shares during the period. ChampionX makes up approximately 1.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of ChampionX worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,566 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in ChampionX by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,019,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,093,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,642,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CHX. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,021. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

