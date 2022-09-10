Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1,163.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 1.5% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.
Charter Communications Trading Up 2.5 %
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.