Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1,163.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 1.5% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.5 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $405.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.81 and a 52 week high of $804.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.