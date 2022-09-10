Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Lowered by TCI Fund Management Ltd.

TCI Fund Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689,152 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 3.1% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,151,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.91. 1,101,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,167. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.81 and a 12 month high of $804.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.