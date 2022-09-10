Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Reduced by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,402. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

