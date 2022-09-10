Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 3.2% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after buying an additional 1,148,717 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of CHK traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.55.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

