Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

CVX stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.69. The company has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

