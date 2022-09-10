Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 24,068 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 584,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 70,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 1,769,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.77. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

