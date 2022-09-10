Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,505 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $62.44. 22,655,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,526. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

