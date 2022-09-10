Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 198.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,159 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

