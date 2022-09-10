Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUV. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $98,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NUV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.99. 404,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.