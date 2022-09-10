Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.