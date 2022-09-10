Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,474. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.27.

