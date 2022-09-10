Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

IWV stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,167. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

