Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.
Children’s Place Price Performance
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $113.50.
Insider Transactions at Children’s Place
In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Children’s Place
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.