Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

