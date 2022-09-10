China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
