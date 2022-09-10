China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Shares Up 1%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20. 371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

China Gas Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.

China Gas Increases Dividend

About China Gas

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. This is a positive change from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.59%.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

