Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $195.00. 1,380,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.09. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

