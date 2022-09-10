Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,728,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,249 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.13% of Chubb worth $4,664,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average of $201.09. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

