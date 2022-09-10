Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives $4.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLOV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 392,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 3.6 %

About Clover Health Investments

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.95. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

