Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at HSBC

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.