Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $163.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 3.31.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 24,601 shares of company stock worth $1,863,254 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

