Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.50.
Coinbase Global Stock Up 10.7 %
COIN stock opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.47.
Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.