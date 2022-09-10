Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.50.

COIN stock opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.47.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,262. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,262. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 24,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,254. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

