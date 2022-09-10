Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by Atlantic Securities from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 10.7 %

COIN opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 24,601 shares of company stock worth $1,863,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

