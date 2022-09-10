Collaborative Holdings Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,000 Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Cardlytics comprises 1.7% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 819.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 138,032 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 297,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 77,011 shares during the period. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $97.34.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $100,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,126.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,458 shares of company stock valued at $288,786. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

