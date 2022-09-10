Collaborative Holdings Management LP Invests $7.50 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 606,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. KE accounts for 11.8% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned 0.05% of KE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BEKE. Barclays boosted their price target on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE opened at $18.03 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

