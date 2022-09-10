Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €9.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Commerzbank Trading Up 4.0 %

ETR CBK opened at €7.54 ($7.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($9.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.91.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

