Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Holdings Raised by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares during the period. Community Health Systems makes up approximately 7.0% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 5.29% of Community Health Systems worth $84,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,214,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 49.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 82.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 123,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Health Systems Stock Up 6.3 %

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of CYH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,531. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

