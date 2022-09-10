Comparing Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and The Competition

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) is one of 950 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Amneal Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals -6.29% 56.26% 4.72% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,246.69% -160.96% -24.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

32.9% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $2.09 billion $10.62 million -2.63 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.84 billion $245.67 million -4.17

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Amneal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Amneal Pharmaceuticals Competitors 3061 12963 39095 627 2.67

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.57%. Given Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amneal Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories. The Specialty segment is involved in the development, promotion, distribution, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products with focus on central nervous system disorders, endocrinology, parasitic infections, and other therapeutic areas. It also offers Emverm, a chewable tablet for the treatment of pinworm, whipworm, common roundworm, common hookworm, and American hookworm in single or mixed infections; Rytary to treat Parkinson's disease; and Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names, as well as medical and surgical products; and packaging and wholesale distribution of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. The company sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. It operates in the United States, India, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

