Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 829,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. Rigetti Computing makes up about 0.1% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,338,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at 2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 4.28. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of 2.13 and a 1-year high of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 6,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 25,631.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 495,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,986,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 25,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 495,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,986,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 585,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,469,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,378,042.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,513 shares of company stock worth $3,035,085 in the last quarter.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Stories

