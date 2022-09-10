Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.04 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $398.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.95.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
