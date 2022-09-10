Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.04 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $398.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

