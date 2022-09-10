Contrasting Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) and The Competition

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) is one of 81 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Runway Growth Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance Competitors 242 1247 1764 53 2.49

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 61.06%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 34.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million $45.62 million 14.12 Runway Growth Finance Competitors $4.05 billion $789.91 million 3.74

Runway Growth Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55% Runway Growth Finance Competitors -32.15% 18.65% 1.94%

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.