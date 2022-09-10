Cope Self Reported Market Cap Hits $815,416.62 (COPE)

Cope (COPE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Cope has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Cope coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cope has a total market cap of $815,416.62 and approximately $12,688.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035824 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.35 or 0.99922935 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036897 BTC.
Cope Coin Profile
Cope (COPE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope.
Buying and Selling Cope
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cope using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.