Copiosa Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $57,038.00 (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $57,038.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00778943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Copiosa Coin Coin Profile

Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.

Copiosa Coin Coin Trading

