Copperleaf Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $408.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.